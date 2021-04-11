University of Arkansas competes with SEC schools for a good cause

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U of A students are battling it out with other conference schools in a friendly competition that gives back to those in need.

The Schools of SEC Food Fight is pitting universities against one another to see who can get the most points from items donated to their respective food pantries.

The Jane B. Gearhart full circle food pantry is accepting donations of money, non-perishable food, or hygiene items.

While this is a friendly competition, it’s also helping fill the food pantry and meet the needs of hundreds of people.

“I will say, Auburn is killing. They have 101,000 points so we are really hoping to use this last week to catch up,” said Briana Roden, Food Drives Coordinator.

“The pantry has a really high need for granola bars, canned fruit — those are a couple big ones,” said Food Drives Coordinator Tyler Merreighn.

The food drive ends on Saturday, April 17.

For more info or to schedule a drop-off time, visit the Jane B. Gearhart Full Circle Food Pantry website.