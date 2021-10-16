University of Arkansas dedicates garden for historically Black Greek organizations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) gardens and plaza at the University of Arkansas will provide a new space for the fraternity and sorority members to call home.

The gardens were dedicated during a ceremony on Saturday during homecoming weekend. The gardens and plaza have been years in the making.

Parice S. Bowser, assistant vice chancellor of Greek life and associate dean of students, said she was overjoyed to see the project come to completion.

“It truly means a lot to have a space for our African American students, our fraternities and sororities to be able to just celebrate their traditions and events here and I’m looking forward to things to come,” Bowser said.

The gardens overlook Razorback Stadium and honor the history and culture of historically Black fraternities and sororities. There are nine plaques to honor the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities on campus.

Interim Chancellor, Charles Robinson, spoke to attendees about the progress the university has made toward inclusivity and the work that still needs to be done on campus.

“We’ve won because we’re doing the work right now, the work for you, keep believing, keep moving forward together to an even brighter and better tomorrow for the University of Arkansas,” Robinson said.

The gardens will be used for celebrations, events and tailgates for years to come.