FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has dropped a spot in the U.S. News and World list of best colleges.

The university landed at number 162 in the national universities ranking.

In the category for southern regional universities, John Brown University snagged the No.10 spot.

U.S. News and World creates this list based on graduation and student retention rates, class size, and student-to-faculty ratio.

The list can be found on their website.