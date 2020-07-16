University of Arkansas employees to get pay raise

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas employees are set to get a pay raise.

According to a press release, Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz announced the implementation of a living wage.

Full-time employees will receive a minimum of $30,000 a year.

In 2018, a union representing faculty and staff launched a campaign, gathering over 700 signatures in support of higher wages.

Associate professor and member of the local 9-6-5 Bret Schulte released a statement following the Chancellor’s announcement.

“This is a long overdue and desperately needed raise for many UA employees,” he said. “We believe this decision shows the power of coming together and magnifying our voices until we are heard.”

Schulte also said the local 9-6-5 will continue to fight for higher wages for graduate students.