University of Arkansas encourages students to report COVID-19 cases if they test positive off campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rising COVID-19 cases have the attention of University of Arkansas officials as students get ready to return to campus for the spring semester.

Students who think they have been exposed or have symptoms can get tested at the Pat Walker Health Center, but if they test off campus, there’s an additional step they need to take if they are positive.

“If you’ve gotten tested off campus — not in the Pat Walker Health Center — but if you’ve been tested off campus and test positive, it’s really helpful if you go onto our website and fill out the self report form,” University Communications Manager John Thomas said. “That way we can keep that information flowing, and be accurate, and make sure we have an accurate description as to what our campus looks like in terms of its health.”

The university is not planning to take any additional precautions due to the latest surge in cases. Masks will still be required in classrooms and distancing will be encouraged.