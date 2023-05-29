FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith now offers on-campus Praxis exams for education graduates looking to become certified teachers in Arkansas.

According to a press release from the university, it began offering the exams on May 16. Through June, exams will be offered weekly with two additional exams at the end of July. The exams range from $120-$180 depending on the subject or subjects and type of test being taken.

The release says Praxis Audio Exams will also be offered on July 25 for candidates who meet the Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act disability requirements for audio exams.

UAFS students wishing to become certified teachers in Oklahoma will also be able to test on campus. In addition to the Arkansas Praxis exam, the university says students will be able to take the Oklahoma Praxis exam and scores will be sent to the Oklahoma State Department of Higher Education.

The Praxis is a licensure and preparedness exam all education graduates take as part of the process of becoming certified teachers in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The release says anyone wishing to schedule an exam can visit the Educational Testing Service website here. Students can also contact the UAFS Academic Success Center office at 479-788-7675 or email asc@uafs.edu.