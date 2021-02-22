University of Arkansas – Fort Smith homecoming goes virtual

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith takes homecoming virtual this year.

This year’s theme is “Lucky to be a Lion”.

The school said events offered throughout the week are meant to safely bring the Fort Smith community together.

“Homecoming is always our favorite time of year in the Alumni Office,” said Jasmine Smith, assistant director of Alumni Affairs. “Even though we’re celebrating differently this year, it doesn’t stop us from connecting with old friends and feeling that Lion pride. The beauty of a virtual homecoming is you don’t have to come to Fort Smith to be a part of the fun. No matter where you are, once a Lion, always a Lion!”

Voting for homecoming king and queen is open until Wednesday.

Click here for more information and to vote for king and queen.

UAFS Homecoming FlyerDownload

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers