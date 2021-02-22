University of Arkansas – Fort Smith homecoming goes virtual

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith takes homecoming virtual this year.

This year’s theme is “Lucky to be a Lion”.

The school said events offered throughout the week are meant to safely bring the Fort Smith community together.

“Homecoming is always our favorite time of year in the Alumni Office,” said Jasmine Smith, assistant director of Alumni Affairs. “Even though we’re celebrating differently this year, it doesn’t stop us from connecting with old friends and feeling that Lion pride. The beauty of a virtual homecoming is you don’t have to come to Fort Smith to be a part of the fun. No matter where you are, once a Lion, always a Lion!”

Voting for homecoming king and queen is open until Wednesday.

