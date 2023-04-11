FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith hosts an event on April 11 as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
“Cupcakes and Consent” allowed students to get a sweet treat while learning about safe and healthy relationships.
Organizer Korina Lopez spoke about how important it is to educate others on consent.
“It’s just important that we raise awareness about this because as college students, a lot of us are engaging in these sort of activities, and its important that we know how to properly engage in them and that everyone feels safe in them,” Lopez said.
The full slate of events is as follows:
- Wednesday, April 12: Men of Excellence and Title IX host campus and city police for a sexual assault prevention panel at 5:30 p.m. at the Windgate Theatre.
- Monday, April 17: The Native American Student Association (NASA) brings awareness to the thousands of Indigenous women who have gone missing. NASA will host a ceremony and march starting at 11 a.m. at the Bell Tower.
- Tuesday, April 18: IDEAL Women and other organizations and clubs will be on the Campus Green from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with information on SAAM.
- Tuesday, April 18: From 3-5:30 p.m., Gracie Jiu Jitsu will host a free women’s self-defense course and empowerment seminar in the Smith-Pendergraft Reynolds Room.
- Friday, April 21: Wear teal to the UAFS Teal Tailgate starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Stubblefield back patio before the 1 p.m. first pitch as UAFS takes on the University of Texas Permian Basin.
- Wednesday, April 26: Bring your favorite pair of jeans or denim jacket to be bedazzled in support of SAAM. Bedazzling will occur at the Bell Tower from 10 a.m. to noon.