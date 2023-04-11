FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith hosts an event on April 11 as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“Cupcakes and Consent” allowed students to get a sweet treat while learning about safe and healthy relationships.

Organizer Korina Lopez spoke about how important it is to educate others on consent.

“It’s just important that we raise awareness about this because as college students, a lot of us are engaging in these sort of activities, and its important that we know how to properly engage in them and that everyone feels safe in them,” Lopez said.

The full slate of events is as follows: