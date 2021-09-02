University of Arkansas – Fort Smith hosts inaugural White Coat Ceremony

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith hosts the inaugural White Coat Ceremony for nursing students.

The event is named after the White Coat Ceremony Grant awarded to the Carolyn McKelvey School of Nursing at UAFS.

While wearing their white coats for the first time, nursing students took the Oath to Compassionate Patient Care.

Some students were asked “What makes a great nurse?”

“Some skills I think that make a good nurse are focusing on the fine details and being really focused on your patient so that nothing can really slip through the cracks,” Sarah Shuler said.

“You might have bad days, but when it comes to patients, you should be who you are and be yourself. Be kind, be humble. You’ll be the best nurse in the whole wide world,” Ari Ammamalai said.

The two nurses say they’re ready for the challenges of becoming nurses during a pandemic.