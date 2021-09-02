University of Arkansas – Fort Smith to offer COVID-19 vaccine incentive

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the company said it started the application process for U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. (Pfizer via AP)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith has announced a vaccine incentive program called “Lions Vax” to encourage UAFS students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a news release from the university, the program will join numerous other COVID-19 safety programs as part of the UAFS Protecting The Pride plan.

UAFS says it will hold bi-weekly drawings for prizes worth up to $1,000 throughout the fall semester to encourage students to stay healthy and safe by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Students who have received both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, regardless of when they received their vaccine, will be eligible to win as long as they have completed the vaccination schedule by November 8, 2021.

The first drawing will be held September 14. Entries must be received by September 13 at 11:59 to enter the first drawing.

Entry to the drawing can be found here.

Places to receive a vaccine can be found here.

Eligible students have a chance to win one of 27 prizes including:

  • University Account Credits of $1,000
  • Samsung Galaxy Tablets
  • UAFS Meal plans with Lion’s Cash, a $400 value
  • Campus Bookstore Book vouchers, a $300 value
  • JBL headphones and EarPods

