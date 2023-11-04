FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas fraternity has been suspended and is under investigation amid hazing allegations, according to the university.

“The University is aware of this report and the U of A chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and its activities have been suspended by the national organization and the U of A pending an investigation. All reports of alleged student conduct violations are taken seriously, and are addressed consistent with requirements of the law and university policy,” said Assistant Vice Chancellor for Greek Life Parice Bowser in a statement to KNWA/FOX24.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.