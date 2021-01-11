University of Arkansas graduate hired to work in WH Counsel Office

This photograph is provided by THE WHITE HOUSE as a courtesy and may be printed by the subject(s) in the photograph for personal use only. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not otherwise be reproduced, disseminated or broadcast, without the written permission of the White House Photo Office. This photograph may not be used in any commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House. Used with permission.

Commissioned Officer portrait of Megan Ceronsky, Special Assistant to the President and Associate Counsel to the President in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House, Jun. 30, 2016. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Megan Ceronsky is a graduate from the University of Arkansas (UARK) who will be working for President-elect Biden as an associate counsel at the White House.

Ceronsky is from Arden Hill, Minnesota. She came to UARK in 1996 after having been awarded the Sturgis Fellowship. She was an Honors Scholar majoring in International Relations and graduated in the spring of 2000 summa cum laude.

“She was awarded a Truman Scholarship her junior year because of her outstanding scholastic record, her writing abilities, her competence in interview situations, and her commitment to serving the public good, and she was also a Rhodes Finalist,” said fourth UA Chancellor John A. White.

While at UARK, Ceronsky received several awards. The $30,000 awarded her as a Truman Scholar she used to pay for her studies at Oxford University in England.

Biden-Harris Transition Team Announcement