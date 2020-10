FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More students than ever are staying in college and graduating from the University of Arkansas.

Graduation and retention rates at the U of A have reached record highs.

The four-year graduation rate is at 53.3%.

The six-year rate is 68.5%.

And 84.7% of students who started college last fall enrolled again this fall.

The university says it has invested a lot to get these numbers up.