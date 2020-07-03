University of Arkansas has a plan to resume in-person classes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the University of Arkansas gets ready to welcome students back to campus in the fall, strict guidelines are being implemented to ensure the safety of its students and staff.

Communications Manager for the university John Thomas said if for any reason they believe

they need to close or go back to remote learning, they’ll have to do that.

“We are also letting those students know, when you come back, it’s not going to be the same

campus that you remember with the same experience,” Thomas said.

There may not be as many in person events. The university is already telling its student

athletes that are back on campus to continuously wear masks.

“If you are in a large group setting, if you’re going out of your house, wear your mask as much as

possible,” Thomas said.

Even with the safety guidelines, senior Noah Gabehart has concerns about going back to school.

“I don’t know how it’s going to work out, I don’t know if they will do smaller class sizes, and not

sitting next to friends in class will be weird,” Gabehart said.

Gabehart said what he looks forward to the most each school year is intramural sports and they

might not be happening this year.

“I mean classes are good and you get to learn a lot, but really hanging out with your friends and

doing all the extracurricular activities and intramurals is part of the reason why people come to a

big school like that to get a community atmosphere,” Gabehart said.

For now, the plan is to start classes on August 24.