University of Arkansas housing employee tests positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas housing employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee had not been on campus since March 26 and while all staff have been practicing social distancing, out of an abundance of caution, the staff working with this individual were also sent home for the time being as a preventive measure, Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said.

The Arkansas Department of Health will complete contact tracing and notify others as needed, Steinmetz said.

The latest updates can be found on the UA’s coronavirus update page.