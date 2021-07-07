University of Arkansas housing reassigns some upper-level students

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas will reassign some upper-level students to neighboring apartment complexes due to high demand in on-campus living.

According to a news release from the university, about 285 students will be affected by the reassignment. The university says the students will have services similar to on-campus living.

According to the university, the reassignment affects less than 5% of students who wish to live on campus. The university says all reassigned students completed their con-campus housing contract after March 6, the priority contract date for upper-level students.

The university says demand for on-campus housing was greater than the around 6,200 beds available for students.

“The decision of which group to reassign to neighboring apartment complexes was a difficult choice,” said Florence Johnson, assistant vice chancellor for University Housing.

“Having a first-year experience on campus is critical to the success of our incoming students. They need to make connections with one another and be close to their classes and the resources on campus that help them stay healthy and do well academically,” said Johnson.

The university says reassigned students will not pay anymore than they would for the space they selected through the housing process.

After the students move into their new residences, the university says they will have a designated University Housing staff member as a point of contact to ensure the transition is smooth.

The release says University Housing honored all roommate groups formed before June 23 among these reassigned students.

Reassigned students will receive more information on how they can utilize the roommate-matching tool before arriving in their new living assignment, according to the university.