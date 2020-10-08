University of Arkansas in-person classes to continue after Thanksgiving break

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announces that in-person classes will continue following Thanksgiving break.

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said in an email Thursday that the decision was made in light of the declining number of positive COVID-19 cases at the university.

“We had been preparing to go completely remote after the Thanksgiving break if needed, but it now appears that we can continue to hold in-person classes safely as we have been doing. That said, students who have health concerns are encouraged to discuss remote options with their instructor. Otherwise, students, faculty and staff should plan to stay the present course,” he said.

The university last reported 33 active cases on its COVID-19 Dashboard.

The last update was made October 7. The University of Arkansas releases new COVID-19 information every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.