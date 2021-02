FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The University of Arkansas is investigating its 3rd rape case in just this year alone.

U of A police is investigating a rape report at Bud Walton Hall on February 3.

The other two instances happened at Hotz Hall just two days before and at Maple Hill South on January 19.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details have been released at this time.