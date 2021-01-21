University of Arkansas journalism students take lessons from inauguration coverage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas students in TV Reporting II class spent the first half of class watching President Biden’s inauguration.

Students noted the event is something they’ll always remember.

Sean Rhomberg is a senior, and he says he watched both President Obama and President Trump get sworn in.

But he says it’s a little different in a college classroom. Journalism students find themselves watching everything with a critical eye.

Rhomberg says it’s already unique being a student during COVID-19, and the inauguration may serve as more than something to study.

“Throughout college, my view of politics and covering politics has changed drastically, and this is kind of in my senior year really cool to see it come full circle,” he said.

The journalism students spent the second half of their class acting as if they reported the inauguration, asking the tough questions that now the D.C. press will be tasked with.