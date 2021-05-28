University of Arkansas launches digital band archive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced it launched its Razorback Band Digital Archive.

The university says the archive is a collection of almost 500 video files consisting of more than 700 performances since 1963, catalogued in chronological order.

The footage is housed in the Special Collections Department of the University of Arkansas Libraries and is available through the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.

Three band alumni, Bill Woolly, David Woolly and the late Don King, worked to make the archive a reality.

“When we started all this, it was because we didn’t want to go away,” David Woolly said. “The band was so important to us, and it made us what we were.”

Chris Knighten, director of bands, said the archive has been a seven-year-long project.

The band’s digital archive can be viewed online, and can be accessed anytime.

