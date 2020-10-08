University of Arkansas mourns loss of student

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas community grieves the loss of Chase Reel, a student in the Sam M. Walton College of Business and a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

Reel died last weekend after being shot in a home invasion October 3.

Members of the University of Arkansas community commented on Reel and his passing in a statement from the university’s news page.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear about the death of a member of the University of Arkansas community, Chase Reel, who was killed in Fayetteville this weekend,” Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said. “The suspect is in custody but that provides little solace in the wake of such a senseless tragedy. I know the thoughts and prayers of so many are with his family and friends as we grieve this unimaginable loss of life.”

“The UA Greek Life community would like to send our condolences to the family of our fellow Razorback, Chase Reel,” said Parice Bowser, director of Greek Life. “He was such a brave young man who valued brotherhood and was such a joy to be around. Chase was deeply loved by family, friends and his fraternity. He will truly be missed beyond measure.”

The online obituary and guestbook are available on the Shinn Funeral website.