University of Arkansas offering user experience (UX) certification classes at deep discount

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Professional and Workforce Development is offering Arkansans online User Experience Certification classes by Nielsen Norman Group at a deep discount amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally $1,999, the university is cutting the cost of the classes down to $99, a discount offered thanks to a state grant helping to fund User Experience and other IT Readiness programs.

Certification exam costs will be separate.

“As a giveback to the Northwest Arkansas workforce during these challenging times, pricing for this round of UX training has been drastically reduced,” said Mark Berkowick, assistant director of workforce studies at the Global Campus. “Normal pricing will return for future UX training.”

The five-day long, immersive classes are open to all Arkansans. Online UX sessions are set for Fridays, October 23 through November 20.

You can register online now. Each class “gives IT professionals the skills needed to enhance user experience for websites and applications, update valuable work skills and expand careers,” according to the university’s release on Friday.

Contract trainers from Nielsen Norman Group will teach the workshop’s classes: Design Thinking, Journey Mapping, Analytics and User Experience, Application Design for Web and Desktop, and Web Page UX Design.

Classes will be streamed live online. NN/G UX certification can be earned by completing all five courses and passing an exam for each course. Exam fees are not included in the cost of the training classes.

While the program is open to all Arkansans, it is recommended that participants have “1 to 3 years of UX or product-design experience, actively work on or have started with an IT design team, and be familiar with Agile development.”