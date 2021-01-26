University of Arkansas offers COVID-19 vaccine to its essential workers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is now offering appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations to all of its employees with “essential job responsibilities,” including teaching, housing, cleaning and food preparation, according to a news release from the university on Tuesday.

Eligible employees of all ages in such positions are now being provided access to appointment scheduling information in the second stage of vaccination prioritization.

“After providing at least one vaccination opportunity to all employees age 50 and over, we’ll now begin to reach out this new group of employees as well this week,” said Matt Mills, who is managing notifications to eligible employees as manager of U of A Emergency Management. “But please remain patient, as it will take some time to work our way through this group as we continue to seek opportunities to vaccinate as many of our eligible employees as quickly as possible.”

More than 8,500 school workers have been asked to complete a brief survey to gauge their interest in receiving the vaccine, determine who has already received it, and identify those who might prefer for their place in line to go to employees in higher-need groups (but who will be interested in receiving the vaccine at a later date).

According to the university, the majority of this group is made up of faculty members and employees of university housing, and facilities management.

Eligible employees can expect to hear from either Human Resources or U of A Emergency Management.

The university says it approximately 1,000 faculty, staff and graduate assistants received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week through opportunities provided by the university.