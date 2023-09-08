FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first true home game of the season for the Razorbacks is Saturday and University of Arkansas police are making sure everyone stays safe and traffic continues flowing.

Gary Crain, captain of support services and the public information officer at the University of Arkansas, says more than 200 police officers will be at the stadium to help if there are any problems.

“By those officers being in place as they are and also can take care of any other problem that might arise, whether it be someone need medical assistance or directions or whatever it is,” he said.

There will be metal detectors in place, and you must have a clear bag. This is to make sure no one is bringing in prohibited items.

While there will be beverages for sale, the stadium will not let you in if you are intoxicated.

Crain expects around 70,000 fans to pack the stadium to cheer on the hogs, but realizes there will be a lot of traffic coming to and from the game.

He advises people to drive slowly, so they won’t hit anyone.

“Watch out for pedestrians because sometimes they walk out in front of you and if you see anything suspicious out of the ordinary, feel free to give us a call,” he said.

If an incident occurs, you can call or text (479) 575-2222.