University of Arkansas opens civil engineering center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Engineering students at the University of Arkansas have a new $14 million learning tool.

The university opened the Grady E. Harvell Civil Engineering Research and Education Center on July 20.

It’s a 35,000 square ft. facility that will allow advanced testing of civil engineering infrastructure.

Gary Prinz, associate professor at the university, says it has a unique system installed in the floor on the facility.

“The strong floor here that you see is actually a little over three feet thick and its got a lot of steel in it,” Prinz said. “It allows us to react against so we can pull and test very large structures.”

The U of A says that research at this facility will also help expand and improve infrastructure in the state.

