University of Arkansas partners with NOWDiagnostics for COVID-19 antibody test study

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas and NOWDiagnostics announced a partnership June 17 to study COVID-19 antibodies among university students, staff, and faculty.

According to a news release from the university, Donald G. Catanzaro, a research assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences is the study’s principal investigator.

Chemical engineering associate professor Shannon Servoss, a former member of the ADEXUSDX COVID-19 antibody test development team at NOWDiagnostics, is the co-principal investigator along with Shengfan Zhang, associate professor of industrial engineering, according to the release.

The release says the study is designed to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies in the university’s students, faculty, and staff and evaluate whether the prevalence of antibodies in the university’s population changes over time.

“This study simultaneously accomplishes an in-depth study of how prevalent COVID-19 is among our campus community of students, staff and faculty which gives us information on the effectiveness of our pandemic public health policy,” Cantanzaro said. “Secondly, it assists NOWDiagnostics in understanding the performance of their innovative antibody test and, very importantly, this study gives our talented team of undergraduate researchers experience in clinical research – it really is a triple win.”

In May, NOWDiagnostics announced the Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use authorization fro the ADEXUSDx COVID-19 Test’s use in moderate complex settings and at the point of care, according to the release.