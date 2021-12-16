University of Arkansas PD K9 passes away

UAPD K9 Orry

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department announced that their K9 Orry passed away on December 1.

K9 Orry was partners with former UAPD Cpl. Chris Krodell and served for six years as an explosives detection and handler protection K9.

Cpl. Krodell moved to a different department in 2019, at which point K9 Orry was retired and used on a reserve status for various departments in the county.

The department reports that K9 Orry “was always the life of the party and loved to make everyone happy.”

K9 Orry assisted with the apprehension of a criminal one week before his passing.

