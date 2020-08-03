University of Arkansas Police Department receives support from northwest Arkansas community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Members of the University of Arkansas Police Department were given care packages today out of support from the northwest Arkansas community.

Northwest Arkansas Adopt-a-Cop is an organization created to show love and support for all NWA law enforcement, including dispatch and jail officers. The organization gives out gift baskets donated from members of the community.

Volunteer, Andrea Foren says the group wanted to go above and beyond letting law enforcement know how much northwest Arkansas supports and respects them.

Through this group of volunteers, 1700 law enforcement members in our area have been adopted.

UAPD Captain, Gary Crain says this effort is greatly appreciated, especially during a time when it feels like our nation is wounded.



