University of Arkansas police investigating rape outside Yocum Hall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a rape outside Yocum Hall that occurred Thursday, October 28.

According to a Facebook post from UAPD, a student told the Campus Security Authority she was raped outdoors between Lot 50 and N. Garland Avenue.

The student told CSA an unidentified man pulled her off the sidewalk around 9:30 p.m. The student told CSA the suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and dark-colored pants. The post says there is no additional description.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they can call or text UAPD at 479-575-2222. Anonymous messages can be sent to UAPD using the SafeZone app.