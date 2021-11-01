University of Arkansas police investigating rape outside Yocum Hall

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a rape outside Yocum Hall that occurred Thursday, October 28.

According to a Facebook post from UAPD, a student told the Campus Security Authority she was raped outdoors between Lot 50 and N. Garland Avenue.

The student told CSA an unidentified man pulled her off the sidewalk around 9:30 p.m. The student told CSA the suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and dark-colored pants. The post says there is no additional description.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they can call or text UAPD at 479-575-2222. Anonymous messages can be sent to UAPD using the SafeZone app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers