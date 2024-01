FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas police reported numerous road closures on Monday morning, according to a Facebook post.

UAPD says due to the large hills on campus, Razorback Road between Cleveland and Maple, Dickson St and Duncan Ave, Williams St and Harmon Ave, and Garland Ave and Lot 50 have been blocked off.

UAPD also mentioned to avoid traveling if possible.

Road conditions near Razorback Stadium on Razorback Road looking south at 8:30 a.m. (Courtesy: UAPD)

