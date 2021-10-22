University of Arkansas police request assistance identifying person of interest in campus attack

On Aug. 14, a university student was attacked on the southeast lawn of Old Main. University of Arkansas Police Department requests assistance identifying a person of interest appearing in the accompanying photograph. | Courtesy: University of Arkansas Police

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas police are requesting assistance in identifying a person of interest in an attack on a student that occurred on campus.

According to a news release from the university, a male wearing a red head covering with a yellow emblem in the center attacked a student on the southeast lawn of Old Main on August 14. The male wore a white t-shirt with a black rectangle on the chest.

The rectangle appears to contain an unidentified graphic. He wore dark-colored jogger style pants that stopped just below the knees and dark-colored high-top shoes with red highlights on the outsole.

The release says the male appears to have a large watch on his left wrist. He is approximately 5 ft. 10 in. to 6 ft. tall and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding this person, contact UAPD at 479-575-2222 by phone or text. Anonymous tips can be left using the SafeZone app.