University of Arkansas prepares for in-person graduation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – University of Arkansas spring, summer, and fall graduates will soon be attending their commencement ceremonies.

In-person graduations are on at the U of A despite the increasing cases of the coronavirus.

Graduation ceremonies start next Thursday.

Seating will be limited to graduating students and their guests.

Each student will get six tickets.

Click here for the full commencement schedule.

All ceremonies will be live-streamed on the University of Arkansas Youtube page.

