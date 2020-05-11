University of Arkansas professor arrested on federal wire fraud charge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas professor was arrested for wire fraud.

According to Charlie Robbins, spokesperson for the Western District of Arkansas Attorney’s Office, Simon Ang was arrested on a federal criminal complaint for one count of wire fraud.

Ang has an appearance before a judge via video today at 4 p.m.

“We’re aware of the arrest and are cooperating with the investigation,” a University of Arkansas spokesperson said in a statement.

According to his biography from the University of Arkansas, Ang joined the faculty of the University of Arkansas in 1988 as an assistant professor in Electrical Engineering. He then became an associate professor in 1991 and a full professor in 1995.

Robbins said he is hoping to release more information about the arrest later today.