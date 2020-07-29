University of Arkansas professor indicted for wire, passport fraud

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FBI announced today that Simon Saw-Teong Ang, 63, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Arkansas on 42 counts of wire fraud and two counts of passport fraud.

Ang was a professor and researcher at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville since 1988. He also served as the Director of the High Density Electronics Center (HiDEC) until about May 8.

During his employment with the University of Arkansas and as director of the HiDEC, Ang was the investigator and co-investigator for many grant contracts that were funded by United States Government Agencies, according to a press release.

The release said annually, the University of Arkansas required Ang to disclose any conflicts of interest, including outside employment.

Agents working with the FBI discovered that Ang received money and benefits from China and, according to the release, was closely associated with companies based in China during the same time that he was receiving grants from United States government agencies.

According to a press release, the agents discovered that Ang did not disclose these conflicts of interest, even when specifically required to do so by the University of Arkansas and NASA, one of the agencies that awarded Ang and his research associates a federal grant.

The indictment charges that beginning as early as June 9, 2013, and continuing to on or about May 8 where Ang knowingly and willfully devised and intended to devise a scheme and artifice to defraud and to obtain money and property from unknowing United States Government Agencies, the University of Arkansas, according to the release.

The indictment also charges Ang with two counts of making false statements on a passport renewal application.

The release said if convicted, Ang faces a statutory maximum punishment of 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count and 10 years in federal prison for each passport fraud count.

An indictment is an accusation. An arrest warrant represents a finding of probable cause.