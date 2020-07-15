University of Arkansas reacts to Trump Administration rule reversal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Trump Administration has rescinded its rule that would force international students to transfer or face deportation if their colleges went completely online due to COVID-19.

The associate dean of international education said in short, this is good news.

He said ever since the initial ruling by the Trump Administration, the school has been looking for ways to keep its international students enrolled.

The change in the administration’s decision comes after schools like Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a lawsuit.

Associate Dean Curt Rome said the University of Arkansas prides itself on diversity and creating global-ready citizens, and it can’t do that without its nearly 1,300 international students.

He said they contribute to not only the school, but to the Northwest Arkansas community and state as a whole.

“This was a very stressful time for them, the pandemic, what’s going on in their home country as well as in Northwest Arkansas, the recent ice ruling, and our community has reached out to these and embraced these students as being an important part of our community,” Rome said.

Moving forward, he says there are a few more hurdles.

One of those is getting international students who went back to their home countries back to campus.