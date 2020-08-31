University of Arkansas receives $1 million grant to promote women faculty in STEM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The University of Arkansas has been awarded a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to better recruit and retain women faculty, particularly in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math — collectively known as the STEM fields.

Funded by NSF’s ADVANCE program, the grant will go to support UA ENGAGE, which stands for Empowering Networked Groups for Arkansas Gender Equity.

UA ENGAGE has the overarching goal of institutional transformation by adopting policies and practices to support underrepresented groups and mitigate organizational barriers to their success. UA ENGAGE will target gender and racial equity among faculty by& focusing on valuing and integrating women faculty, while also enhancing efforts to recruit diverse faculty.

The grant seeks to address the disparities between the number of tenure track men and women faculty, with an emphasis on women of color and STEM fields, where the disparities are increasingly stark.

Using data from 2018, researchers found that at the U of A women were roughly 42% of faculty, 18% of tenured faculty, and only 6% of tenured faculty in the STEM fields.