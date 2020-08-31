University of Arkansas reports 151 new COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is reporting new COVID-19 cases.

The university’s COVID-19 dashboard shows as of August 30, there are 151 new positive cases.

Six of those are on campus, which brings the total cases at the school to 249 overall.

The university confirmed to KNWA today that some students are now in isolation or quarantine on campus.

The school set aside 260 beds for that very purpose, but university reps tell us most people have been able to quarantine or isolate for the required 14 days at home.

Since August 10, the college is reporting 222 recoveries.