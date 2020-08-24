University of Arkansas reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas reports that 24 total cases of COVID-19 were reported last week.

The data was collected from August 17 to August 23.

According to the University of Arkansas website, 5 cases were reported from on-campus testing results.

14 cases were self-reported, which is defined by receiving a positive result for COVID-19 and being on campus at any time this semester, and reported their positive case to U of A Emergency Management using the online self-reporting form.

The other 5 cases were reported by the Arkansas Department of Health, which involves individuals who may have been on campus during the semester.

The university reports that 923 tests were conducted in the past two weeks. The seven positive results includes all university-affiliated testing, which results in a .8% positivity rate.