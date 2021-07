FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Six former athletes have been selected for the 2021 University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor.

Brian Wellman, Clint McDaniel, George Stewart, Robert Farrell, and Tiffany Woolley Moyer will be inducted on September 17.

Current Olympian Sandi Morris is also being inducted into the Hall of Honor.

The ceremony will take place during the Hogs’ football game against Georgia Southern at Razorback Stadium.