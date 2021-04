FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To support the full return of students this fall, the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville wants all of its on-campus employees to return to campus by June 14 if not sooner.

The U of A set the goal during a panel discussion with several departments including the Pat Walker Health Center.

Employees will get a chance to ask questions during a faculty-focused panel later this month.

It will be held on Zoom, April 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Registration is required.