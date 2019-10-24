University of Arkansas sets gold standard for cyclists

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas is recognized as a Bicycle Friendly University.

The university is the second Southeastern Conference school to earn a Gold award. It is designated by the League of American Bicyclists. The award is one of 24 in the nation.

Campus Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator Dan Eifling said he’s excited about this status and wants to continue working toward a larger goal.

“We’re not satisfied there. We want to get to that platinum level. We have a long way to go.”

Eifling said a big part of the application was the anticipated work on Maple Street that will make the street more accessible for bikes.