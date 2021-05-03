University of Arkansas Spring graduation starts May 6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas says it will celebrate its 4,168 graduates with an in-person commencement at one of 19 ceremonies scheduled for May 6-8.

The number of graduates represents students who met graduation requirements during the spring semester, as well as some graduates who graduated last year and were invited to the 2021 ceremonies after spring 2020 commencement was canceled due to COVID-19.

Similar to the fall commencement ceremonies, spring commencement will be limited in attendance with a condensed program. Social distancing and mask wearing will be required for those in attendance.

Graduates are also being recognized through the 2021 Commencement website featuring personalized profiles of graduates, a virtual Senior Walk, and a social media feed of graduate features.

Graduate profiles will be available to view in the days leading up to commencement. A graduation app is also available to download.

Free parking is available in any unrestricted parking lot on campus. Tickets are required for both students and guests, with students allotted six tickets each to give to friends and family. Students can print the tickets on the Marching Order website.

All bags will be checked for security purposes, so it is recommended that guests plan to arrive early to avoid a delay in reaching their seats. Compact umbrellas will be allowed. Balloons, wrapped packages, and strollers will not be allowed in Bud Walton Arena or Barnhill Arena. A full list of prohibited items is available online.

Additional information can be found on the registrar’s website.

All ceremonies will be streamed live on the university’s YouTube channel.

Ceremony times and locations:

Thursday, May 6

University Commencement (only graduate students recognized)

2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena

Friday, May 7

Fullbright College of Arts and Sciences

1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena

College of Engineering

1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. at Barnhill Arena

Saturday, May 8

College of Education and Health Professions

9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Bud Walton Arena

Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design

7 p.m. at Barnhill Arena

School of Law

10 a.m. at Barnhill Arena

Walton College of Business

1p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena

Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences

2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Barnhill Arena