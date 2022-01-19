University of Arkansas staff, students voice concerns over COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Staff and students at the University of Arkansas voice their concerns about COVID-19 protocols on campus.

In a panel discussion hosted by Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson, students asked about being in the loop when it comes to COVID-19 and if classes would go online at any point this semester.

“Not only do we want to keep track of what’s coming down the pipe, but what our administration is thinking,” grad student Katherine Dzurilla said. “We also want to make sure that we are heard as far as our weird position goes and that our best interests are being represented.”

Robinson told students the university is taking every precaution to keep COVID-19 cases low and keep students on campus this semester. He also said students and staff will be the first to know if the circumstances change.