University of Arkansas student helps with movement to end tobacco use

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A student at the University of Arkansas is joining a movement with the American Heart Association to help end tobacco use.

Abigail Davis, a junior at the university, joined the Tobacco Endgame campaign after seeing the impact tobacco had on her peers.

Davis says the movement is made up of young people who want to send big tobacco a clear message, enough is enough.

“This has become such a phenomenon, vaping and all tobacco products, Davis said. “It’s really not all up to the hype because it can cause so many different kinds of health risks and I think it’s important that as a youth, I’m not involved in this cool thing to do.”

Davis adds those who join are able to advocate in many ways from speaking directly to lawmakers to creating videos sharing their experiences.

The American Heart Association say people 13 and older can join the movement by registering on the Tobacco Endgame website.