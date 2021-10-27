University of Arkansas student record label to host free showcase at George’s Majestic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hill Records, University of Arkansas’ student-run record label, will host its debut showcase at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9.

The showcase features three local acts that were hand-selected by the Hill Records team following their spring 2020 call for submissions: Pat Ryan Key, Foxpaw and H3ADCANNON.

This all-ages event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Hill Records is a student-run record label and entertainment project at the University of Arkansas. The initiative combines music industry pedagogy, entrepreneurial learning, and audio research into integrated, cross-disciplinary experiences.