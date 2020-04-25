University of Arkansas students stream Earth Day Fest

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Student Coalition didn’t want to miss out on celebrating a milestone for Earth Day so they honored Mother Earth virtually.

The Coalition streamed Earth Day Fest which included educational speakers and music acts from both high school and university students.

“So I think this was just a way to still have that human interaction and excitement about the earth and inspiration but still keep our distance and just work with what we have right now,” said Blue Brasher, Fayetteville High School senior.

The student coalition also sponsored a trash pick-up challenge earlier in the week asking everyone to clean up trash around their neighborhoods and parks.