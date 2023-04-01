FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A newly opened studio and design center in Fayetteville welcomed the community to its first event on Friday.

The center opened in January, and it is a part of the School of Art at the University of Arkansas. Friday, it opened its doors to the public for a free chainsaw carving demonstration along with a designer talk and workshop.

“I think it’s a unique way of carving. You know, not a lot of people use a chainsaw as a carving tool. So we’re hoping that this is something students think about and maybe use in the future,” said visiting sculptor Robyn Herron.

For more information about upcoming events at the School of Art Studio and Design Center, visit their website.