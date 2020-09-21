University of Arkansas sued over parking policies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas freshman is suing the University’s Board of Trustees over parking policies.

According to the class action complaint filed earlier this month, Elizabeth Ann Corbitt was fined and her car was towed after parking in a reserved lot.

Corbitt is represented by her father, a Little Rock attorney.

He said he hopes this lawsuit will encourage the Board to re-evaluate the parking policies and procedures as well as get money back to students and non-students issued tickets by the U of A within the last three years.