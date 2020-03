FILE- In this May 24, 2018, file photo a Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston. Airlines are seeing a sharp drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations in recent days as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, and they are responding by slashing flights and freezing hiring. Normally airlines try to lure reluctant customers by discounting fares, but that won’t work in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All university-sanctioned and coordinated study abroad programs departing between May 1 and June 15 have been canceled.

According to the U of A study abroad department, the university will re-evaluate the global situation later this spring before making decisions regarding university-sanctioned study abroad programs departing after June 15.