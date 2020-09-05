University of Arkansas suspends all on-campus events for two weeks

In a letter addressed to students, the vice chancellor for student affairs said anyone caught in groups larger than 10 without social distancing or masks will receive a violation.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— The University of Arkansas cancels all on-campus events due to the rising number of coronavirus cases at the school.

Right now the U of A reports 639 active cases of the virus.

Starting Saturday, events at the university will no longer be allowed for about two weeks.

But, in person classes and athletic practices will still be permitted.

In a letter addressed to students, the vice chancellor for student affairs said anyone caught in groups larger than 10 without social distancing or masks will receive a violation.

This applies to off-campus activities too.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said he thinks this protocol is a step in the right direction.

“This is an admonition that even if you’re living off campus, under the student code of conduct you have to follow the school rules and there’s consequences for not doing that,” Governor Hutchinson said.

John Thomas, the manager of university communications said, “We’ve seen the current number of COVID-19 cases in the university community and its just, it’s getting too high.”

Coronavirus cases at the University of Arkansas continue to rise, even with a laundry list of safety protocols in place.

“The message from the provost today to suspend on campus events for the next two weeks is just one of those ways that we feel that we can control the environment,” Thomas said.

Thomas tells KNWA/FOX 24 the school can only do so much, it’s the students that have to start taking responsibility.

“This is something that they need to help us do,” he said. “They need to do this by not gathering in groups and large quantities and large crowds and continue wearing their masks.”

Bret Schulte, a professor at the school, said slowing the spread on campus starts with the governor.

“As long as the bars are open, the message is being sent out to people, to students in particular, that things are back to normal,” he said. “The fact is they’re not, and if we want them to go back to normal, we’re going to have to do the hard things first.”

Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Deparment said officers are being extra vigilant this weekend, ensuring everyone is wearing a mask and social distancing while on city’s most popular bar street.

“We can either issue a citation or we can ask them to get out of line and get off Dickson St.,” he said.

That citation will cost you $100 to $500.

Sgt. Murphy said, “We don’t want the businesses to close, the businesses don’t want to close, it’s their livelihood and we need to work together on that. It’s not us against them, it’s we’re all in this together.”

Thomas agrees, saying it’s not just on students but the entire community to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The only way that we can keep this community safe and keep our campus safe is if everyone does their part and acts accordingly,” Thomas said.